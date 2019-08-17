Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Aug 17, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Also, remember to inform them what they need to do about throwing out garbage, especially if they’re going to stay more than a few days.

A: That’s a good point. We don’t have a garbage collection in the apartment building. They’ll have to take the trash out themselves.

B: Well, you’ll need to tell them what time the garbage truck comes, and where it stops. Don’t forget to tell them about the recycling rules.

B: 還有，記得讓他們知道關於丟垃圾這件事要怎麼做，特別是如果他們要停留超過好幾天。

A: 那真是一個好重點。我們公寓裡沒有收垃圾，他們必須自己把垃圾拿出去。

B: 嗯，你需要告訴他們垃圾車什麼時候來，會停在哪裡。別忘了告訴他們資源回收的規則。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 601 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top