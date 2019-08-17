EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Also, remember to inform them what they need to do about throwing out garbage, especially if they’re going to stay more than a few days.

A: That’s a good point. We don’t have a garbage collection in the apartment building. They’ll have to take the trash out themselves.

B: Well, you’ll need to tell them what time the garbage truck comes, and where it stops. Don’t forget to tell them about the recycling rules.

B: 還有，記得讓他們知道關於丟垃圾這件事要怎麼做，特別是如果他們要停留超過好幾天。

A: 那真是一個好重點。我們公寓裡沒有收垃圾，他們必須自己把垃圾拿出去。

B: 嗯，你需要告訴他們垃圾車什麼時候來，會停在哪裡。別忘了告訴他們資源回收的規則。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: