Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Hold on, Matsu is Taoist, Guanyin is Buddhist. Surely you cannot have a Guanyin residing in a Taoist building?

B: Apparently Guanyin was fine with it. The original residents weren’t very happy, though.

A: Where did those residents get moved to?

B: They now live in Gueishan Hamlet in Yilan County. There’s a fishing harbor there, and a small train station.

A: 等等，媽祖是道教信仰，觀音菩薩是佛教，讓觀音住在道教建築裡沒問題嗎？

B: 聽說觀音菩薩沒有反對，不過原本島上的居民有點不開心。

A: 這些居民後來都搬到哪裡啦？

B: 他們現在主要住在宜蘭縣的龜山里，那邊是一個漁港，還有小小的火車站。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

