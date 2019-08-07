Home / Bilingual Pages
Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What’s there to do on Gueishan, then?

B: I think the interesting thing is the houses on the island. There used to be a settlement on the “tail” part: the houses are made of local stone and wood.

A: Why did people live there?

B: Apparently, they were originally Fujian fishermen, and when the sea conditions were poor they would have to stay on the island until the weather improved.

A: 那龜山島上有什麼好玩的？

B: 我覺得有趣的是島上的民宅，在龜山島的尾巴曾經有一處聚落，房子都是用當地的石材跟樹木搭建的。

A: 為什麼以前會有人住在那邊啊？

B: 一開始似乎是福建來的漁民，因為海象不佳，只好停在龜山島等天氣變好。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 639 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top