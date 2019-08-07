EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What’s there to do on Gueishan, then?
B: I think the interesting thing is the houses on the island. There used to be a settlement on the “tail” part: the houses are made of local stone and wood.
A: Why did people live there?
B: Apparently, they were originally Fujian fishermen, and when the sea conditions were poor they would have to stay on the island until the weather improved.
A: 那龜山島上有什麼好玩的？
B: 我覺得有趣的是島上的民宅，在龜山島的尾巴曾經有一處聚落，房子都是用當地的石材跟樹木搭建的。
A: 為什麼以前會有人住在那邊啊？
B: 一開始似乎是福建來的漁民，因為海象不佳，只好停在龜山島等天氣變好。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文: