The controversy continues after the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea came to an end on Sunday. Last week, Australia’s Mack Horton and the UK’s Duncan Scott caused an uproar when they refused to take the podium with Chinese swimming superstar Sun Yang, who allegedly told a bodyguard to smash his sample container with a hammer during a doping test last year.

Swimming’s governing body FINA cleared the three-time Olympic gold medalist to compete, because the doping testers failed to produce adequate identification or follow correct protocol, according to AFP. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and Sun could face a lifetime ban if the court rules against him.

Despite the controversy, the world’s top swimmers were all fired up to break multiple world records, including the men’s 100m and 200m butterfly, men’s 200m breaststroke and the women’s 200m backstroke, as well as the US team in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and the Australian team in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

在南韓光州舉行的2019世界游泳錦標賽於週日畫下句點，不過爭議仍持續延燒。在上週稍早時，澳洲的霍頓、英國的史考特因拒絕和中國泳壇巨星孫楊一起站上頒獎台，進而引起騷動。據說孫楊在去年的一次藥檢中，教唆保鑣用鐵錘將裝有檢測樣本的容器砸碎。

據法新社報導，國際游泳總會FINA相信他的清白，讓這位奧運三金名將得以參賽，因為當時藥檢員並未出示證件，亦未循正常程序藥檢。然而世界反禁藥組織對此向國際運動仲裁庭提起上訴，如果該法庭最終裁決孫楊違規，他可能面臨終生禁賽。

雖然爭議不斷，各國頂尖泳將在本屆世錦賽火力全開，並打破多項世界紀錄，包括在男子一百及兩百公尺蝶式、男子兩百公尺蛙式、女子兩百公尺仰式、美國隊在四百公尺男女混合自由式接力、澳洲隊在八百公尺女子自由式接力，皆泳破紀錄。

（台北時報張聖恩)