A: Where have you been? I haven’t seen you for a couple of weeks.

B: I was over in Singapore. I got back just a few days ago.

A: How was it? I’ve heard that it’s a good place to visit for a few days.

B: Actually, we were there for 10 days, and we could have stayed there much longer.

A: 你去哪裡啦?我一兩個星期沒看到你了。

B: 我去新加坡了,前幾天才回來。

A: 好玩嗎?我聽說新加坡是個很值得去觀光幾天的地方。

B: 其實我們在那邊待了十天,本來還可以在那裡多玩幾天的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: