Organized by the Taipei Film Festival to honor achievements in Taiwanese cinema, the 21st Taipei Film Awards ceremony will take place at Taipei Zhongshan Hall tomorrow. This year’s Yang Shih-chi Outstanding Contribution Award will go to documentary film director Mickey Chen, who died of cardiogenic shock late last year at the age of 51.

Chen, nicknamed “Sister Chi” by his friends, will be given the award for providing a voice to minorities. The gay director was known for his LGBT-themed documentaries such as the 1999 Boys for Beauty. He also won a China Times Literature Award with his essay in memory of “Rose Boy” Yeh Yung-chih, a student who had been constantly bullied by his schoolmates due to his effeminate behavior before he died mysteriously.

For this year’s Taipei Film Awards, director Huang Chao-liang’s Han Dan and Hung Po-hao’s Dad’s Suit lead the nominees with 11 nominations each — followed by Wi Ding Ho’s Cities of Last Things and Zoe Lin’s Secrets in the Hot Spring with nine nods each.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台北電影節主辦的台北電影獎，是為了表揚台灣電影業的成就而設立，第二十一屆頒獎典禮明日在中山堂盛大登場。今年的「楊士琪卓越貢獻獎」將頒發給紀錄片導演陳俊志，他去年底因「心因性休克」而驟逝，享年五十一歲。

常被友人暱稱為「琪姐」的陳導演，是因為替少數族群發聲而獲獎。這位同志導演以一九九九年的《美麗少年》等同志題材紀錄片聞名，他也曾以紀念「玫瑰男孩」葉永鋕的文章，榮獲時報文學獎首獎。葉同學因較女性化的行為舉止，持續遭受同學們霸凌，後來離奇死亡。

而今年的台北電影獎，導演黃朝亮的《寒單》、洪伯豪的《老大人》各入圍十一項領先。何蔚庭的《幸福城市》、林冠慧的《切小金家的旅館》各提名九項居次。

（台北時報張聖恩〉