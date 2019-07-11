Big Hit Entertainment, the label that houses hit South Korean boyband BTS, has launched its 2019 global auditions in eight major cities around the world. In search of the next superstar, the fifth audition will take place on Saturday at Juang Jing Vocational High School in New Taipei City’s Sindian District.

This year, Big Hit is looking for boys born in 1999 or later with talent in four categories — vocal/rap, dance, acting, and modeling. Applicants need to sign up in person at the venue between 12pm and 1:30pm on the day, and each can sign up for one category only. More information can be accessed at: www.bighitaudition.com/.

Meanwhile, BTS reached another milestone recently by becoming the first group to have three Billboard No. 1 albums within a year since the Beatles. Its latest music documentary Bring the Soul: The Movie is to hit the big screen on Aug. 7 worldwide. Presale of tickets for the film, featuring group interviews and concert performances, started in Taiwan last week.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

娛樂公司Big Hit、也就是南韓天團「防彈少年團」（BTS）的東家，近日展開二○一九年全球選秀，將巡迴全球八大城市。其中第五場選秀預計在本週六，於新北市新店區的莊敬高職熱鬧登場，希望藉此尋找下一位超級巨星。

今年Big Hit鎖定的人選，是一九九九年或之後出生的男性，且須具備以下四種相關的才藝——歌唱／說唱、舞蹈、表演、或是模特兒。申請者則要在當天中午十二點至一點半之間，本人親自到現場報名，但每人只能報名一種才藝項目。更多訊息請洽其網站︰www.bighitaudition.com/。

BTS近來亦再創里程碑，成為繼「披頭四」樂團後，首個一年內就有三張專輯在告示牌排行榜奪冠的團體！而該團最新的音樂紀錄片《Bring the Soul: The Movie》，八月七日即將在全球戲院上映，內容包括團體訪談和演唱會表演片段，預售票上週在台開賣。

（台北時報張聖恩〉