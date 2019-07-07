EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: So, we should find a place with lifeguards: we might not be so lucky this time. The guy who saved me was very smart, and used something he had to hand to pull me in, instead of jumping in himself. B: And when you got back, were your classmates worried about you?

A: I had to lug the dinghy back by myself, but everyone was busy barbequing sausages. They hadn’t noticed I was missing. A: 所以我們才要選擇有救生人員的水域，不然可能不會像我那麼幸運。救我的人也很聰明，運用手邊的工具來拉我，而不是自己跳下水。

B: 那你後來回去，同學們不是都擔心死了？

A: 我後來自己把船扛回去，但是每個人都在忙著烤香腸，根本沒人發現我不見了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: