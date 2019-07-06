Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Jul 06, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I, on the other hand, couldn’t swim, so I was petrified, and just held on the boat as it was carried downstream.

B: That must have been scary. The river widens out downstream, so who rescued you in the end?

A: Luckily, I wasn’t too far from the side, and there was someone on the bank fishing. I called out to him, and he held out his fishing rod. I grabbed hold of it and was pulled in with the boat.

A: 不過我因為不會游泳，當時嚇呆了，只好緊緊抓著船，就一路被沖到下游了。

B: 太可怕了吧，下游的河水那麼寬，你是被誰救起來的？

A: 還好我離河岸沒有很遠，正好看到有人在岸邊釣魚，我大聲向他喊救命，他把釣竿伸過來。我就抓著釣竿，跟船慢慢被拉過去。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 334 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top