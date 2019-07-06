EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I, on the other hand, couldn’t swim, so I was petrified, and just held on the boat as it was carried downstream.

B: That must have been scary. The river widens out downstream, so who rescued you in the end?

A: Luckily, I wasn’t too far from the side, and there was someone on the bank fishing. I called out to him, and he held out his fishing rod. I grabbed hold of it and was pulled in with the boat.

A: 不過我因為不會游泳，當時嚇呆了，只好緊緊抓著船，就一路被沖到下游了。

B: 太可怕了吧，下游的河水那麼寬，你是被誰救起來的？

A: 還好我離河岸沒有很遠，正好看到有人在岸邊釣魚，我大聲向他喊救命，他把釣竿伸過來。我就抓著釣竿，跟船慢慢被拉過去。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: