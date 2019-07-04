Public Television Service (PTS) has launched the “Tai-gi” (Taiwanese language) channel, which started broadcasting on Monday on Channel 14. PTS is to hold an opening ceremony for the new channel at the Keelung Maritime Plaza on Saturday, with Golden Melody Award winner Huang Fei and various local artists performing at the event.

The new channel hit the airwaves after the Executive Yuan approved a budget of NT$400 million (about US$12.9 million) for PTS to establish a Taiwanese-language channel last year. Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun said that after the establishment of Hakka Television Station (CH17) and Taiwan Indigenous Television (CH16) in 2003 and 2005, the launch of the new channel is a key step toward “cultural equality.”

The Taiwanese-language channel will offer diverse programs ranging from news and dramas to arts and sports, as well as game shows hosted by entertainers Janet Hsieh, Lin Mei-hsiu and A-song. Through the channel, Cheng hopes that all viewers can appreciate the “sui” (“beauty” in Taiwanese) of the Taiwanese language.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

公視所成立的公視台語台自本週一起，已於第十四頻道開播。公視本週六將在基隆海洋廣場舉行開台典禮，金曲獎歌后黃妃等多名本土藝人將出席表演。

行政院去年通過一筆四億台幣（一千兩百九十萬美元）的預算，批准公視成立台語台，使該台躍上電波頻道。文化部長鄭麗君表示，在客家電視台（十七台）與原住民族電視台（十六台）分別於二○○三、二○○五年成立後，這次新頻道開播是走向「文化平權」關鍵的一步。

台語台將提供新聞、戲劇、藝術、體育等各種多元化的內容，及藝人Janet、林美秀、阿松所主持的益智遊戲節目。鄭部長則希望所有觀眾一起來欣賞台語的「水」（美）。

（台北時報張聖恩)