A: And the worst thing is, Chinese doctors advise against all the things I like to eat.

B: Ah, you mean foods considered to be cooling or warming?

A: All the seasonal summer fruits and veg, like watermelon, bamboo shoots, mung beans and winter melon, are considered cooling foods.

B: And coffee and spicy foods, things you have all the time, are warming foods.

A: 而且最可怕的是,我喜歡吃的東西中醫都不推薦。

B: 哦,你是說寒涼性食物跟燥熱性食物嗎?

A: 夏天的當季蔬果,像是西瓜、竹筍、綠豆、冬瓜…,幾乎都是寒涼性食物。

B: 然後咖啡跟辣的食物是燥熱刺激的,那也是你經常吃的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: