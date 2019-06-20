EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Have you tried listening to relaxing music or reading a boring book before you hit the sack?

B: Look, I know you’re trying to be helpful, but really: I’ve tried every method under the sun and nothing works for me.

A: Sorry... Warm milk with a dash of whisky in it? My father absolutely swears by it.

B: Stop right there. You’re like a broken record.

A: 你有沒有試過在躺平之前，聽一點放鬆的音樂，或讀本無聊的書。

B: 我跟你說，我知道你一直想幫忙，但我真的試過各種方法，對我通通沒有效。

A: 對不起哦...那熱牛奶加一點威士忌呢？我爸絕對會對這個方法打包票。

B: 夠了。你根本就像是跳針的唱片。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: