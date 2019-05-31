To celebrate the bi-centennial anniversary of Xia-Hai City God’s arrival from Xiamen’s Xiacheng to Taiwan next year, the Taipei Xia-Hai City God Temple is working with the General Association of Chinese Culture on a series of activities for the month-long Taipei Xia-Hai City God Cultural Festival scheduled for June, in which the deity’s birthday falls.

In addition to the city god and his wife, the temple also worships “Yuexia Laoren” (literally “old man under the moon”) — or the Matchmaking God in English — who has been very popular lately. Many single people pray to him and ask for a lucky red thread, and he would help you search for a match on the other end of the thread.

After attending the annual cultural festival, don’t miss the nearby Ningxia Night Market featuring a variety of street food, including famous eateries recommended by the Michelin Guide Taipei such as Yuan Huan Pien Oyster Omelet, Liu Yu Zi, Rong’s Pork Liver and Fang Chia Shredded Chicken on Rice.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

為歡慶霞海城隍爺自廈門霞城來台明年兩百週年，台北霞海城隍廟和中華文化總會合作，在六月為期一個月的「台北霞海城隍文化節」，推出一系列精彩活動，該神明的生日正好在這個月份。

而除了城隍爺和城隍夫人以外，該廟供奉的「月下老人」——也就是英文中幫人作媒的愛神——近來頗受歡迎。單身者常會向祂祈禱，並索取幸運的紅絲繩，月老則會幫忙尋找在紅絲繩另一端的有緣人。

在參加完這項年度文化盛會後，更別錯過附近的寧夏觀光夜市，一嚐各式的街頭美食，其中還包括《台北米其林指南》推薦的圓環邊蚵仔煎、劉芋仔、豬肝榮仔、方家雞肉飯…等名店。

（台北時報張聖恩)