EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: In the end I set the credit payments to be taken straight from my bank account every month.

B: That makes things easy, you don’t have to worry about forgetting to pay the bill. I prefer to transfer the cash myself, though.

A: Why?

B: Because you have a better sense of how much you spent over the month. If it feels painful, you know to spend less next time .

A: 我後來設定信用卡的繳費方式，每個月的帳單都會直接從我的銀行帳戶內扣款。

B: 這樣確實很方便，不用擔心忘記繳費。不過我比較喜歡自己轉帳。

A: 為什麼？

B: 因為你會確實感覺到上個月花了多少錢，這樣比較心痛，就會因此而減少支出。

