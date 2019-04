A : Remember I told you I was applying for a credit card? It was approved, but the bank set a credit limit of NT$50,000. How come it’s so low?

B : You’re what they call a credit novice. You’ve never had a credit card, or a student loan, nor a credit record. To the banks, your credit is an unknown quantity.

A : 上次我不是跟你說,我想申請一張信用卡嗎?後來核卡成功了。可是銀行只給我五萬元的額度,怎麼會這麼低啊?

B : 因為你是所謂的「信用小白」吧。你從來沒申請過信用卡或學貸,也沒有信用記錄。對銀行而言,你的信用是一張白紙。

