It sounds like a power to be boasted of by the X-Men, but researchers say humans might have the ability to pick up on Earth’s magnetic field. Many animals, from pigeons to sea turtles, use it to navigate, while research has shown cattle prefer to align themselves with the field when standing in, well, a field. Even dogs make use of it — albeit when defecating.

But while debates continue about the mechanisms behind such phenomena, it has remained unclear whether humans also have the power of magnetoreception. Now scientists say there are signs that we do. “We have not as a species lost the magnetic sensory system that our ancestors [millions of years ago] had,” said Joseph Kirschvink, leader of the research from the California Institute of Technology. “We are part of Earth’s magnetic biosphere.”

Writing in the journal eNeuro, Kirschvink and colleagues in the US and Japan describe how they made their discovery after building a six-sided cage, the walls of which were made of aluminium to shield the setup from electromagnetic interference. These walls also contained coils through which currents were passed to produce magnetic fields of about the same strength as Earth’s. Each participant was asked to enter the cage and sit still on a wooden chair in the dark, facing straight ahead toward the north. During the experiment, the team measured the participant’s brain waves using an electroencephalogram (EEG).

In some experiments the applied magnetic fields were fixed in one direction, while in others they were rotated. In still others the machines were turned on but no magnetic field was produced — meaning the participant was only exposed to Earth’s natural magnetic field. The participant was unaware which experiment was under way.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. magnetic field phr. 磁場 (ci2 chang3) 2. magnetoreception n. 地磁感應 (di4 ci2 gan3 ying4) 3. electromagnetic adj. 電磁的 (dian4 ci2 de5) 4. pole n.



The results, gathered from 34 adult participants, revealed that certain scenarios triggered a drop in participants’ alpha brain waves — a change that is linked to the brain processing information. This occurred if the applied magnetic field was pointed north and then swept upwards or downwards, or directed down while pointing north and rotated anticlockwise. That is similar to a human in the northern hemisphere nodding their head, or turning their head to the right respectively.

Kirschvink said the responses are akin to the brain “freaking out” — in other words clocking an unexpected change in the environment. Crucially, he said, it means that humans must be able to detect such changes — although the strength of the response varied hugely among participants. The team says the experiments offer clues as to what the human magnetoreception system might look like — noting that the results rule out electrical induction, or simply artefacts, as explanations.

One possible system that has been mooted for other animals, particularly birds, is a “quantum compass” based on molecules with unpaired electrons that respond to Earth’s magnetic field. This would allow an animal to tell whether they are moving toward a pole or the equator, but not whether they are headed north or south. But authors say the new research suggests the human system can tell north from south, supporting an alternative mechanism involving special cells containing iron-based crystals. These crystals are thought to rotate rather like the needle of a compass, opening or closing pores in the cells, thereby affecting signals being sent to the brain.