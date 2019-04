C: I heard someone say that to be successful, you have to be at least two of the following: reliable, charismatic or good at your job.

B: Even I can agree with that. All three would be better. If you’re only one, then people won’t get on with you.

A: Why can’t we all just get along with each other and accept each other’s foibles?

C: 我聽過別人說,成為一個成功的人,以下的特質你起碼要有兩種:可靠、有魅力,或對工作上手。

B: 就連我也會同意這個說法啊。三項特質都有會更好,如果你只有一項,那大家就會跟你合不來。

A: 我們為什麼就不能彼此好好相處,然後接受對方性格上的小缺陷呢?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: