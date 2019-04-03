Cities around the world marked Earth Hour on Saturday by turning off lights at 8:30pm local time in a call for global action on climate change.

Earth Hour, spearheaded by the World Wildlife Fund, calls for greater awareness and more sparing use of resources, especially fossil fuels that produce carbon gases and lead to global warming. Beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in.

The Empire State Building participated as clocks hit 8:30pm on the US East Coast with a dimming of the skyscrapers‘ lights.

In Hong Kong, over 3,000 corporations signed up for Earth Hour 2019. Iconic skyscrapers including the Bank of China Tower and the HSBC Building in Central, the city’s major business district, switched off their lights in response to the global movement. Major buildings along Victoria Harbor turned off their non-essential lights. The city’s popular tourist attraction known as the Symphony of Lights was canceled.

In Taiwan, the nation’s tallest building, Taipei 101, joined surrounding buildings in shutting off the lights as part of the Earth Hour event.

Paris, the City of Lights, also turned off the Eiffel Tower’s nightly twinkle to mark Earth Hour. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo dimmed the lights Saturday on the city’s most famous monument for an hour.

In Italy, public buildings and historical monuments in 400 cities participated in Earth Hour. Lights were also switched off at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

In Russia, many major landmarks, including Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square, turned off their lights.

In coal-reliant Poland, top tourist sites also went dark when local clocks hit 8:30pm. In the country’s capital city, Warsaw, the spired landmark Palace of Culture and Science turned off its night illumination, along with some churches and Old Town walls.

Lights were also switched off in several landmarks in the Greek capital. The Acropolis, Athens City Hall and Lycabettus Hill, towering above the Athens center, went dark and the Parliament building joined in.

(AP, with Staff writer)

世界各地的城市，在當地時間上週六晚間八點三十分關燈，參與「Earth Hour」（地球一小時）活動，以呼籲全球採取行動因應氣候變化。

由世界自然基金會發起的「地球一小時」行動，號召人們提高意識、節約資源，尤其要節約使用化石燃料，因它會產生導致全球暖化的二氧化碳。「地球一小時」二○○七年發軔於雪梨，現已傳播到一百八十多個國家，有數千萬人響應。

紐約帝國大廈在晚上八點三十分參與，美國東岸的這棟摩天大樓把燈光調暗了。

在香港，有超過三千家企業參加二○一九年的「地球一小時」活動。位於主要商業區中環具代表性的摩天大樓，包括中國銀行大廈、匯豐銀行總行大廈等，也響應這全球運動，將燈光熄滅。維多利亞港沿岸的主要建築物將非必要的燈光關掉，香港熱門的燈光秀「幻彩詠香江」也取消了。

在台灣，全島最高的建築──台北一○一，也和周圍的建築一起加入「地球一小時」活動，將燈光熄滅。

被稱做「光之城」的巴黎，也關閉了艾菲爾鐵塔的夜間閃燈，以參與「地球一小時」。巴黎市長安娜‧伊達戈，上週六將巴黎這最著名地標的燈光調暗了一小時。

在義大利，四百個城市的公共建築和古蹟也參與了「地球一小時」活動。梵蒂岡的聖彼得大教堂也關掉了燈。

在俄羅斯，許多主要地標，包括莫斯科紅場的聖瓦西里大教堂，都把燈給熄了。

在仰賴煤炭的波蘭，當地時鐘一跳到晚上八點三十分，熱門旅遊景點也關了燈。在波蘭首都華沙，科學文化宮這有尖頂的地標，以及一些教堂和舊城牆，都關閉了夜間照明。

希臘首都的幾個地標也關了燈。雅典衛城、雅典市政廳，以及聳立於雅典市中心的呂卡維多斯山，也將燈光熄滅，國會大廈也加入這行列。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）

DID YOU KNOW?

你知道嗎？

根據台電統計，上週六晚間八時三十分至九時三十分，全台響應「地球一小時」活動的成果斐然，節電約十一萬度，等同減少約六點一萬公斤的碳排放量，比去年的「地球一小時」多節省了一萬度的電。

According to Taipower statistics, the results of Earth Hour from 8:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday in Taiwan was remarkable. The energy saving was about 110,000 kWh, equivalent to a reduction of about 61,000kg of carbon emissions. This year 10,000 kWh more power was saved compared to last year.