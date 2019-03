A: The old landlord got in contact again this morning.

B: About wanting you to pay for his renovation?

A: Yes. He sent me photos of the workmen stripping the wallpaper.

B: He’s doing that so you know he has photographic evidence of the work. I think he actually means to charge you.

A: 那位舊房東今天早上又連絡我了。

B: 是跟他要求你支付公寓整修費用有關嗎?

A: 是啊,他傳給我幾張照片,是工人在撕除壁紙。

B: 他這樣做是為了讓你知道,他有這份工程的照片證據。我覺得他是真的打算要跟你收錢。

