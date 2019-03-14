As the world celebrated the 60th birthday of Barbie, a doll manufactured by the US toy company Mattel, on March 9, many of you may not know that Barbie dolls in the early years were actually produced by Mattel’s factory in what is now New Taipei City’s Taishan District. For three decades, between the 1960s and 1980s, its production line supported the local economy.

In recent years, Mattel has given Barbie a makeover with more diverse looks and body types, and the strategy has paid off. Today, 58 million Barbies are sold each year in more than 150 countries worldwide. Warner Bros will be making the first live-action film about the doll this year.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Hello Kitty will also appear in a film for the first time in its 45-year history, her creator Sanrio said last week. A US$6 billion (about NT$180 billion) industry has successfully been built around the mouthless cat since its debut. It is now found in over 130 countries on more than 50,000 authorized items every year.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國美泰兒玩具公司製造的芭比娃娃，於三月九日在全球歡慶六十歲。但許多人可能不知道早期的芭比娃娃，其實是該公司在現在的新北市泰山區的工廠生產的。在六○至八○年代間，其生產線支撐著當地經濟長達三十年。

近年來，美泰兒還為芭比進行了大改造，以呈現更多元化的樣貌和體態，此一策略也成功奏效。目前芭比在全球一百五十多個國家，每年熱銷五千八百萬個，華納兄弟公司今年還將拍攝芭比真人版電影。

而日本三麗鷗公司上週則宣布，旗下的Hello Kitty誕生四十五年以來，亦將首度進軍大銀幕。這隻無嘴貓出道後成功打造了六十億美元（約一千八百多億台幣）的玩偶王國，現在每年超過五萬件授權商品，在全球一百三十多個國家販售。

（台北時報張聖恩〉