EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m worried that after all the work I put into my novel nobody will like it.

B: My writer friend said you must never second-guess what the reader wants, and the important thing is to find your own unique voice.

A: That sounds wonderful, but I tend to bore people when I talk to them.

B: Gardening is also a creative outlet. Perhaps try that?

A: 我擔心的是，我對自己的小說投注全部心力之後，結果沒有人喜歡。

B: 我的作家朋友說，你絕對不應該去預測讀者想要什麼，而且最重要的是找出你自己獨特的見解。

A: 聽起來真是太好了，不過我和人講話的時候，容易讓對方覺得無聊。

B: 蒔花弄草也是一個創作的出口，也許你可以試試看？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: