Home / Bilingual Pages
Sun, Mar 10, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m worried that after all the work I put into my novel nobody will like it.

B: My writer friend said you must never second-guess what the reader wants, and the important thing is to find your own unique voice.

A: That sounds wonderful, but I tend to bore people when I talk to them.

B: Gardening is also a creative outlet. Perhaps try that?

A: 我擔心的是，我對自己的小說投注全部心力之後，結果沒有人喜歡。

B: 我的作家朋友說，你絕對不應該去預測讀者想要什麼，而且最重要的是找出你自己獨特的見解。

A: 聽起來真是太好了，不過我和人講話的時候，容易讓對方覺得無聊。

B: 蒔花弄草也是一個創作的出口，也許你可以試試看？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 641 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top