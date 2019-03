A: How about the writing process? Did your writer friend recommend just sitting down and writing whatever comes into your head, like the “stream of consciousness” method?

B: Quite the opposite, in fact. She said she personally spends months, sometimes years, working out the plot for a novel.

A: 那關於創作的過程呢?你的作家朋友是不是建議直接坐下來,寫下任何浮現在腦袋裡的事物,就像是「意識流」的方式?

B: 事實上恰好相反。她說,她個人會花上好幾個月,有時候甚至好幾年,來構思一部小說的情節。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: