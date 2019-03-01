US rock band Maroon 5 is in Taiwan on its fourth visit to the country. The group is set to stage a concert tonight at Kaohsiung’s National Stadium, which can accommodate up to 55,000 fans. Tickets for what is to be its first ever gig in southern Taiwan are priced from NT$800 (US$26) to NT$5,800, and were sold out months ago.

Maroon 5 visited Taiwan in 2011, 2012 and 2015, and its shows were well received. The multiple Grammy Award-winning band was also invited to perform at the halftime show of the National Football League’s (NFL) 53rd Super Bowl on Feb. 3. The annual NFL championship is one of the most watched US TV shows.

Over 110,000 people had signed a petition for the band to drop out of the show to support Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback who started “kneeling protests” during pre-game national anthem performances in 2016 to oppose racial injustice. His contract has not been renewed by the NFL since then.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國搖滾天團「魔力紅」四度訪台！該團預計今晚將在高雄市的國家體育場開唱，該體育場可容納多達五萬五千名粉絲。這次在南台灣的首唱，票價從八百元(約二十六美元)到五千八百元，所有門票在數月前即銷售一空。

「魔力紅」曾於二○一一年、二○一二年、二○一五年訪台，演出大受觀眾好評。這個榮獲數座葛萊美獎的樂團，還受到國家美式足球聯盟(NFL)的邀請，於二月三日在第五十三屆「超級盃」中場秀演出，NFL每年的冠軍賽都是美國收視率最高的電視節目之一。

然而超過十一萬人發起一項連署請願，呼籲該團退出中場秀，以支持NFL的前任四分衛柯林卡柏尼克。他於二○一六年在賽前起立唱國歌時，發起「單膝跪地」的抗議以反對種族不公，自第二年起NFL即不再和他簽約。

(台北時報張聖恩)