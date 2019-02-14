For many, after all the feasting during the Lunar New Year, the diets begin. Among various weight-loss programs, the “ketogenic diet” has attracted much attention in recent years. Under this trend, Chinese medicine physician Connie Chen and chef Lin Yu-chen recently published a keto diet book, A Chinese Medicine Doctor’s Ketogenic Dishes, in the hope of promoting a healthy diet.

According to Chen, the head of the Jing-Her Chinese Medicine Clinic, the ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate-protein and low-carbohydrate diet. By consuming less high-carbohydrate foods — such as rice, pasta and bread — the diet forces the body to burn fat rather than carbohydrate, while converting fat into fatty acids and ketone bodies.

However, from the perspective of Chinese medicine, Chen says that the ketogenic diet is not suitable for all body types, and dieters should seek professional advice. She also reminds people of the potential side effects such as unbalanced nutrition, while encouraging readers to try the recipes jointly designed by chef Lin and herself to ensure a healthy lifestyle.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

春節期間大吃大喝後，有許多人會開始節食。而在各種減重方法中，近年來「生酮飲食」引發相當觀注。在這股風潮下，中醫師陳俊如、廚師林祐禎近日便推出生酮飲食新書：《中醫師教你怎麼吃—生酮低醣減碳料理》，宣導健康飲食。

陳醫師是京禾中醫診所的院長，根據她的說法，生酮飲食是多量脂肪、適量蛋白質和少量碳水化合物的飲食。藉由減少高碳水化合物的攝取—像是飯、麵和麵包等等—這種飲食形態就會強迫人體燃燒脂肪而非碳水化合物，並將脂肪轉換為脂肪酸和酮體。

然而陳醫師從中醫的觀點指出，生酮飲食不見得適合所有體質，節食者應尋求專業的諮詢輔導。她也提醒大家關於營養不均衡等潛在副作用，並鼓勵讀者嘗試她與林廚師共同設計的食譜，以確保健康生活形態。

（台北時報張聖恩〉