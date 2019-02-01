Launched in 2016, “A Classic Tour” by Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung, also known as “God of Songs,” ended on Tuesday. With 233 concerts in total — including 12 shows in Taipei and three in Kaohsiung — the tour broke the record for most shows in a tour by a Chinese singer, and grossed over NT$10 billion (about US$323.8 million).

As the concert market continues to thrive, Japanese band Mr. Children is to stage two shows in Taiwan, the band’s first ever overseas performances. Formed in 1989, Mr. Children — with over 30 No. 1 hits under its belt — is one of Japan’s biggest groups. The two shows are to take place at the Taipei Arena today and tomorrow.

The “Folk 44 Summit” concert is scheduled for after the Lunar New Year holidays, on Feb. 17 at the Taipei International Convention Center. The concert, this year featuring veteran folk singers such as Samson Shih, Johnny Yin, Michelle Pan and Christine Hsu, is held annually to celebrate the emergence of Taiwanese folk music in 1975.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

香港「歌神」張學友的「學友‧經典世界巡迴演唱會」二○一六年起跑，本週二圓滿劃下句點。本次巡演共唱了兩百三十三場—包括台北市十二場、高雄市三場—打破華人歌手巡演場次的紀錄，票房收入更突破百億台幣(約三億兩千多萬美元)。

隨著演唱會市場近日蓬勃發展，日本搖滾天團Mr. Children也將兩場海外首次演出獻給了台灣。該團自一九八九年成軍後，擁有三十多首冠軍歌曲，是最著名的日團之一。兩場演唱會將於今日與明日，在台北小巨蛋登場。

而在農曆新年假期後，「民歌44高峰會」亦將於二月十七日在台北國際會議中心展開。該活動每年都會邀請資深民歌手開唱，慶祝民歌在一九七五年左右開始興起，今年的陣容包括民歌手施孝榮、殷正洋、潘越雲，和許景淳等人。

(台北時報張聖恩)