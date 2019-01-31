Entertainer Li Ya-ping, the wife of entertainer-turned-politician Yu Tian, recently apologized to entertainer Peng Chia-chia in public, clarifying that she was joking when she complained about Peng’s red envelope of “only” NT$3,600 (about US$120) for her second daughter’s wedding gift. Her joke quickly became a topic of discussion, opening a debate on how much money should be put in red envelopes.

The amount of the cash gift often depends on one’s relationship with the couple and the expense of the wedding reception. If you are going to a wedding banquet unaccompanied, most people seem to agree that a red envelope of NT$2,000 to NT$2,800 is appropriate, and that NT$2,800 to NT$3,600 would be better if the newlyweds are relatives or close friends.

As for red envelope giving during the Lunar New Year holidays, according to big data research group DailyView Online Thermometer, most netizens give their parents NT$3,600 to NT$6,600. For cash gifts to young children, it is currently accepted that NT$600 to NT$800 is sufficient.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

從政藝人余天同為藝人的妻子李亞萍，近日公開向藝人澎恰恰道歉，並澄清她抱怨澎「只」包了三千六百元（一百二十美元）紅包，當作她二女兒的結婚禮金是在開玩笑。而她的玩笑也很快成為近日熱門話題，人們並爭論到底紅包該包多少錢才好。

通常，禮金數目視你和新人的交情，及婚宴的等級而定。不過人們大多認為，如果你單獨參加喜宴，包兩千至兩千八百元的紅包都算合適。但如果新人是你的親戚或摯友，兩千八至三千六百元會更得體。

至於農曆新年期間發放的紅包，根據大數據研究公司「網路溫度計」指出，大部分的網友會包三千六至六千六百元的紅包給父母，包給小孩的話，目前市場價格落在六百至八百元之間。

(台北時報張聖恩)