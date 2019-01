A: It sounds like your Christmas break was a nightmare.

B: It wasn’t all bad. I was able to visit the old haunts and see some galleries in London.

A: Did you see any good exhibitions?

B: There was one on the drawings of Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele. It was a rare opportunity to see them in the flesh, as it were.

A: 聽起來你的耶誕假期像一場噩夢。

B: 也不完全那麼糟啦。我有造訪以前常去的地方,然後參觀倫敦的一些畫廊。

A: 你有看到什麼精彩的展覽嗎?

B: 有一場展覽聚焦於古斯塔夫‧克林姆和埃貢.席勒的畫作。能夠看到這些作品真跡是很難得的機會。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: