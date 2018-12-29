Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Dec 29, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Could you explain to me what Boxing Day is about?

B: It is the day after Christmas Day and it is a public holiday in most English-speaking countries, apart from the US.

A: What happens? Do you put all your presents in boxes?

B: No. The term probably dates back to when tradesmen in Britain collected “Christmas boxes” of money or presents to thank them for their service.

A: 你可以向我解釋什麼是節禮日嗎？

B: 它是耶誕節的隔天，在大多數英語系國家都是國定假日，除了美國以外。

A: 那要做什麼呢？你會把所有的禮物通通塞進盒子裡嗎？

B: 不是啦。這個名稱大概要追溯到以前，英國的工匠會收到裝禮金或禮物的「耶誕禮盒」，以感謝他們的服務。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

