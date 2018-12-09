EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: There are several lodges along the way up the mountain.

B: Are they comfortable? Do they have running water, and is it safe to drink?

A: The facilities are quite spartan, with simple furniture and squat toilets. The tap water is sourced from the mountain, so it is drinkable.

B: Cool, so I can fill up my water bottle there. I won’t need to lug two days’ worth up the mountain.

A: 往山頂沿路上有幾間登山小屋。

B: 那些登山小屋住起來舒服嗎？有沒有自來水，可以生飲嗎？

A: 小屋的設備很簡樸，只有簡單的傢俱跟蹲式廁所，水龍頭的水來自山上，所以是可以喝的，沒問題。

B: 酷耶，那我可以到山上再把水瓶裝滿，不用一次背兩天份的水上山。

