US hard rock band Guns N’ Roses (GNR) is to rock Taiwan with an outdoor concert at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on Saturday. The show will be part of its latest “Not in This Lifetime. . . Tour.” Launched in 2016, the tour has spanned several continents with 159 shows performed or scheduled so far.

It has been nine years since GNR’s previous visit to Taiwan, in 2009. The iconic band is praised as one of the “50 Bands to See Before You Die” by Q magazine. The ongoing tour features the original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, and it is the first time the three have performed together since 1993.

GNR rose to fame with its first album selling 30 million copies worldwide, making it the bestselling debut album in music history. Hits include Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain and Welcome to the Jungle. Very few tickets for the standing areas at the Saturday show are still available for purchase.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國硬式搖滾天團槍與玫瑰即將襲台，預計週六在桃園國際棒球場舉辦戶外演唱會。這是該團最新的「此生無望」巡迴演唱會的一站，巡演二○一六年起跑後已橫跨幾大洲，目前演出或排定的場次亦多達一百五十九場。

這也將是槍與玫瑰自二○○九年以來，睽違九年後二度訪台。這個具代表性的樂團，被《Q》雜誌盛讚為「死前必看的五十組樂團」之一。而進行中的巡演更集結了最初的創團元老Axl Rose、Slash、Duff McKagan，三人自一九九三年以來首度合體巡演。

該團因首張專輯在全球熱賣三千萬張而爆紅，專輯則榮登音樂史上最暢銷出道唱片。熱門金曲包括Sweet Child O’ Mine、November Rain、Welcome to the Jungle。週六的演出僅剩站立區極少數門票可供選購。

（台北時報張聖恩〉