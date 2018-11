A: This is my great uncle. My father didn’t like to talk about him.

B: Was there a big scandal?

A: No. He married a widowed woman in Italy. She’d inherited a million US dollars and when she died it went to him. He never helped the family out when they were struggling.

B: I can see how your father would have resented that.

A: 這是我叔公。我爸不喜歡講他的事情。

B: 是因為有什麼大醜聞嗎?

A: 也不是。他在義大利娶了一位寡婦,那位寡婦繼承一百多萬美金,過世後留給他。家裡經濟拮据時,他卻從來沒有幫過忙。

B: 我可以理解你爸爸為什麼會那麼厭惡他。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: