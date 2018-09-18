Production delays continue on Tesla Inc’s Model 3 manufacturing line, with a number of customers reportedly canceling preorders after becoming fed up with long waiting times. Billionaire tech mogul and Tesla’s chief operating officer Elon Musk has pinned the company’s future on the Model 3, which aims to bring affordable electric car driving to the masses.

Unfortunately, a spate of self-inflicted blows throughout last month has added to the company’s woes and kept Musk in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, partly due to an almost Trump-esque penchant for loosing off reckless tweets on Twitter.

It all started in June with a bizarre Twitter rant directed at a British diver involved in the rescue of a Thai school football team trapped inside a flooded cave. The diver, Vern Unsworth, told a CNN reporter that a mini submarine made from rocket parts which Musk had built to help with the rescue was a “PR stunt.” Musk fired back a series of angry tweets, branding Unsworth a “pedo guy,” or pedophile, without providing any evidence to back up his claims. Musk later apologized and deleted the offending tweets — only to pour more gasoline on the fire last month, reheating the original claim with another injudicious tweet.

Worse still, on Aug. 7, Musk tweeted out of the blue: “Am considering taking Tesla private at [US]$420. Funding secured,” blindsiding investors and causing the price of Tesla shares to soar 13 percent. In the next few days it became apparent the phrase “funding secured” was not entirely true. Discussions were still ongoing with a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. Reports began to surface in the media that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation into whether Musk had misled investors.

TODAY’S WORDS今日單字 1. mogul n. 巨擘 (ju4 bo4) 2. add to one’s woes phr. 雪上加霜 (xue3 shang4 jia1 shuang1) 3. pour gasoline on the fire phr. 火上加油 (huo3 shang4 jia1 you2) 4. sovereign wealth fund phr. 主權財富基金 (zhu3 quan2 cai2 fu4 ji1 jin1) 5. class-action lawsuit phr. 集體訴訟 (ji2 ti3 su4 song4) 6. artificially manipulate phr. 人為操縱 (ren2 wei2 cao1 zong4) 7. short seller phr. 做空賣家 (zuo4 kong1 mai4 jia1) 8. intense stress phr. 強烈心理壓力 (qiang2 lie4 xin1 li3 ya1 li4) 9. heavy workload phr. 沉重工作量 (chen2 zhong4 gong1 zuo4 liang4) 10. second in command phr. 副手 (fu4 shou3)



Musk took to Twitter again late last month and executed a dramatic U-turn, announcing he would abandon his attempt to take Tesla private. Some investors have since issued class-action lawsuits against Tesla, accusing Musk of artificially manipulating the share price in an attempt to “burn” short sellers, whom Musk has repeatedly criticized on Twitter.

Adding fuel to concerns about Musk’s state of mind, the New York Times published an interview with Musk, during which he admitted to suffering from intense stress and said he has been taking a sedative called Ambien to help him sleep. He also divulged that he had been working up to 120 hours a week, sometimes not leaving the factory for three or four days at a time, and said he hasn’t taken more than a week off work since 2001, when he was bedridden with malaria.

All the signs point toward the conclusion that Musk’s heavy workload is taking its toll on the entrepreneur. On top of Tesla, Musk is also CEO of two other large companies: SpaceX, which has been contracted by NASA to build delivery systems to send astronauts into space, and The Boring Company, which is developing pressurized tunnels to create a revolutionary new underground transportation system.

Tesla’s board of directors has reportedly been trying to find a second in command to take the strain off Musk. Thus far, their search for a suitable candidate has yielded no results. As an interim solution, perhaps it is time Tesla’s directors ordered Musk to take a fortnight’s holiday on a tropical island somewhere nice — and leave his mobile phone behind.