Kyrgyzstan kicked off the World Nomad Games it has hosted biennally since 2014 on Monday with Turkey pledging to host the 2020 edition of the week-long traditional sports extravaganza.

The picturesque Kyrchyn gorge near the shores of the Central Asian country’s Lake Issyk-Kul was awash with colour as dancers and horse riders entertained international and local guests before the real action began on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan has promoted the games as a way of preserving traditional sports, most of which were played by Turkic nomadic peoples over the centuries, while boosting the impoverished republic’s fledgling tourism sector.

The games feature more than 40 sports contested by hundreds of athletes from dozens of countries with Kyrgyzstan’s Central Asian neighbours and Russia tending to send the largest teams.

One traditional Turkic game that earned loud applause and whoops from spectators saw a female rider gallop past a male competitor and playfully whip him as he strained to overtake her.

The objective of the male rider in the game called Kyz Kuu is to steal a kiss from the woman rider as he overtakes her, but only a few managed it during the show on Monday.

(AFP)

世界遊牧民族運動會，在吉爾吉斯開幕。自二○一四年起，吉爾吉斯共和國每兩年舉辦一次世界遊牧民族運動會，土耳其承諾將在二○二○年接手，舉辦這為期一週的傳統體育盛會。

伊塞克湖畔的柯爾金峽谷位於中亞的吉爾吉斯，風景如畫、色彩繽紛。舞者和騎士在週二比賽正式開始之前，為國內外來賓舉行表演賽。

吉爾吉斯推動世界遊牧民族運動會，做為保存傳統運動的方式──這些傳統運動項目大多是突厥遊牧民族幾世紀以來所從事的，同時也為貧困的吉爾吉斯剛起步的旅遊業做宣傳。

運動會有四十多個比賽項目，來自十多國的數百名運動員參與競技，其中以吉爾吉斯的中亞鄰國，以及俄羅斯的代表隊人數最多。

有一項傳統的突厥比賽讓觀眾熱烈鼓掌吶喊──一位女子騎馬超越一位男性對手，在男子使勁想追上她時，女子就打趣地用鞭子打他。

這是稱為「姑娘追」的比賽──男騎士的目標，是在他追上女騎士時偷親她。但在週一的表演賽中，只有少數幾個人做到。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）