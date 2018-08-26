Herders in east Africa 5,000 years ago lived in peaceful communities that shunned social hierarchies, communicated intensively and worked together to build massive cemeteries, new research by archaeologists has revealed.

Work by a team of US-based experts on a remote site near Lake Turkana in Kenya contradicts longstanding beliefs about the origins of the first civilizations. It suggests that early communities did not inevitably develop powerful elites or compete violently for scarce resources, but may have worked together to overcome challenges instead.

The study, led by Elisabeth Hildebrand, an associate professor of anthropology at Stony Brook University, New York, is based on more than a decade of work in the northwest of Kenya at the “Lothagam North pillar site,” a communal cemetery constructed and used over a period of several centuries between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago.

The archaeologists discovered a platform 30m in diameter marked by megaliths. It had a large cavity in its center where the remains of at least 580 individuals had been placed close together.

Researchers studying the early history of agricultural societies believe large groups of people built permanent monuments to reinforce identities based on a sense of shared history, ideals and culture. This allowed communities to grow in size beyond immediate family or the relatively small number of individuals well known to one another, leading to greater specialization, technological advances and prosperity.

However, the Lothagam cemetery was constructed by mobile pastoralists — or nomads — and contains no evidence for the existence of social hierarchies. Human remains were tightly packed and their arrangement did not suggest any ranking or social priority. Men, women and even small children were buried with elaborate personal ornaments, for example.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. social hierarchy phr. 社會階級 (she4 hui4 jie1 ji2) 2. communal adj. 社群的 (she4 qun2 de5) 3. pastoralist n. 放牧者 (fang2 mu4 zhe5) 4. agrarian adj. 農耕的 (nong2 geng1 de5) 5. disperse v. 擴散 (kuo4 san4)



“When agrarian societies started to develop, hierarchies started to develop too. Some people became more powerful and disparities in wealth and health and social circumstances emerged. So the big question is: Did the same thing happen in pastoral societies?” said Hildebrand.

Hildebrand further indicates that “Lothagam North pillar site is the earliest known monumental site in eastern Africa and gives us solid evidence that these pastoralists did indeed follow a different trajectory of social change. People came together in large numbers, probably expending blood, sweat and tears to build these large structures, but we have no evidence for hierarchy or social difference.”

The discovery will prompt researchers to re-examine similar examples elsewhere in Africa and on other continents. It challenges established ideas on how and why large groups of people come together to form complex societies.

The exact role played by monuments like the Lothagam North site is unclear, but they may have served as a place for people to meet, renew social ties and exchange vitally important information. This would have been particularly important to a population that had become increasingly dispersed as they sought food for themselves and fodder for cattle, goats and donkeys over an increasingly large area.

Lothagam North’s architects seemed to have faced highly uncertain environments as rainfall decreased and Lake Turkana receded, possibly leading to economic and social instability. Yet the burial of even small children with ornaments indicates that “every one in the society was valued,” said Kate Grillo, the co-director of the excavations.(Guardian)