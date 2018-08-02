Legendary US singer Bob Dylan and his band are staging a concert at the Taipei International Convention Center tonight. Part of his Asian tour, this will be Dylan’s second show in Taiwan after his first visit more than seven years ago in 2011. The tickets are priced from NT$2,800 (US$92) to as high as NT$10,800 this time.

The 77-year-old anti-war icon has been praised as the most influential US folk singer in the 20th century, and his classics include the 1963 hit “Blowin’ in the Wind.” The singer-songwriter was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, although his surprise win caused much controversy.

“Bob Dylan does not deserve the Nobel Prize in Literature... Yes, Mr Dylan is a brilliant lyricist. But his writing is inseparable from his music,” commented Anna North, a former New York Times reporter. “He is great because he is a great musician, and when the Nobel committee gives the literature prize to a musician, it misses the opportunity to honor a writer,” she added. (Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國傳奇歌手巴布狄倫與專屬樂團今晚將在台北國際會議中心開唱，亞洲巡演台北站是他第二次來台演出，距離二○一一年的首訪已有七年多。這次門票新台幣兩千八百元（約九十二美元）起跳、最高一萬零八百元。

這位今年七十七歲的反戰派代表人物，被譽為是二十世紀美國最具影響力的民謠歌手，經典歌曲包括一九六三年的「隨風而逝」等作品。他還在二○一六年以創作歌手身份榮獲諾貝爾文學獎，然而意外獲獎亦引發許多爭議。

前《紐約時報》記者安娜諾斯就評論說︰「巴布狄倫不應該獲得諾貝爾文學獎。…是的，狄倫先生是一位出色的作詞人，但他的文字創作和其音樂是密不可分的。」她還說︰「他之所以偉大在於他是位偉大的音樂人，然而當諾貝爾委員會將文學獎頒給一位音樂人，便錯失了表揚一位作家的機會。」

（台北時報張聖恩）