A: I can’t believe that it has been 20 years since “Sex and the City” premiered on TV.

B: I loved that show when I was at college.

A: Me too. I used to dream of moving to New York after I graduated.

B: It sounds like that show had quite an effect on you.

A: 真不敢相信距離「慾望城市」在電視上首播都已經過了二十年。

B: 那是我大學時代最喜歡的電視影集。

A: 我也是,我還曾經夢想畢業後成為紐約客呢!

B: 看起來這部影集對你的影響還真大。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: