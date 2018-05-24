The British royal wedding on May 19 attracted global attention, as Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel of Windsor Castle in England. The royal wedding could boost the British economy by 500 million pounds (about US$680 million), including 200 million pounds coming from tourism, travel and hotels.

Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne. A divorcee of mixed-race heritage with an African American mother and three years older than the prince, the actress is certainly not the stereotypical English princess, but Meghan’s spirited start to her new life has helped breathe new life into the ancient institution, experts say.

Meghan “has so much more in common with the rest of the world than members of the aristocracy or blue-blooded people who’ve traditionally married into the royal family. . . and that can only be a good thing for the royal family,” said Roya Nikkhah, royal correspondent for the Sunday Times.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

全球矚目的英國王室婚禮五月十九日登場，哈利王子和美國女星梅根馬可在英格蘭溫莎城堡的聖喬治禮拜堂互許終身。盛大的皇家婚禮可為英國經濟帶來高達五億英鎊（約六億八千萬美元）的商機，包括來自觀光、旅遊、旅館業的兩億英鎊。

哈利王子位居王位第六順位繼承人，他的新娘是混血兒，新娘的母親是非裔美國人，這位離過婚的美國女星比王子還大三歲，自然並非刻板的英國王妃人選。但專家表示，梅根生氣蓬勃展開自己新生活的同時，也為古老的王室制度注入新氣息。

英國「星期泰晤士報」王室記者若亞尼柯哈表示：「相較於向來與王室通婚的貴族成員或名門望族，梅根與平凡世界有更多共通點…而這對王室只會有益無害。」

（中央社）