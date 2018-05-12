Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, May 12, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ve misplaced another umbrella, I think I left it on the bus again.

B: I don’t believe it, not another one. You’ve lost so many umbrellas over the years, you’ll make us bankrupt.

A: I’m sorry, I’m just so forgetful. I always put it down somewhere and then completely forget about it.

B: From now on, you’re only allowed to use this pink Hello Kitty umbrella as a punishment.

A: 我又搞丟一把雨傘了，我想應該是忘在公車上了。

B: 我真是不敢相信，你又丟了一把傘。你這幾年已經丟了好多把雨傘了，你會把我們弄到破產。

A: 對不起，我只是很健忘。我每次都是把傘放在一個地方，後來就忘得一乾二淨了。

B: 從現在開始，我罰你只能用這把粉紅色的凱蒂貓雨傘。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

