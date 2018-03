EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: What’s that you’ve got there? B: It’s a chocolate, peanut and cilantro-flavor latte. A: Yuck, that sounds gross. How does it taste? B: As bad as it sounds. I don’t know what I was thinking. Big mistake. A: 你這杯是什麼啊? B: 這是巧克力花生香菜口味的拿鐵。 A: 聽起來好噁。好喝嗎? B: 就跟它聽起來的感覺一樣。我不知道當初為什麼要買,我真是錯了。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 332 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP