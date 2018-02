A: Back to the daily grind tomorrow.

B: Have you had a good break? Did you have time to put your feet up and recharge your batteries?

A: Not really, to be honest. And I think I need to lose a bit of weight after all that food.

B: It’s the same every year. We never learn.

A: 明天又要開始上工了。

B: 你放假有沒有好好休息?有沒有把腳翹起來,好好放鬆和充電一下?

A: 老實說並沒有。而且吃了那麼多東西,我該減肥了。

B: 每年都是這樣,我們老是學不乖。

