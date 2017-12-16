US President Trump has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, to international condemnation. On Wednesday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Taiwan will not follow suit, that with the exception of the US, no other country in the world recognizes Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and that Taiwan would adhere to the majority opinion of the international community.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying asked whether, given Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital and to relocate the US Embassy in Israel there from Tel Aviv, Taiwan would do the same.

Antonio Chen, director-general of the ministry’s Department of West Asian and African Affairs, answered that Taiwan would not recognize Jerusalem as the capital, and that the status of Jerusalem is controversial. At present, Chen said, with the exception of the US, only the Czech Republic and Russia have indicated they recognize West Jerusalem, the part Israel owned prior to the Six Day War, as the capital of Israel, but still consider the status of Jerusalem overall to be unresolved. Therefore, the Republic of China’s representative office in Israel would remain in Tel Aviv.

Tsai followed up with a question about the ministry’s stance on Palestine. Chen said that it is a unique region, and that while Palestine enjoys observer status in the UN, it has yet to achieve full statehood. He added that the international community is pursuiing a two-state solution regarding the Israel-Palestine issue.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

美國總統川普承認耶路撒冷為以色列首都，引發國際爭議。外交部週三說，台灣沒有承認，目前除了美國以外，沒有其他國家承認整個耶路撒冷是以色列首都，台灣會跟著大部分國家走。

民進黨立委蔡適應質詢時詢問，川普承認耶路撒冷為以色列首都，並將把美國駐以色列大使館從特拉維夫遷移到耶路撒冷，台灣是否跟進？

外交部亞西及非洲司司長陳俊賢回應「不會」，台灣沒有承認。以色列宣稱耶路撒冷是首都，但是仍有爭議，目前除美國以外，只有捷克跟俄羅斯承認六日戰爭以前以色列所擁有的西耶路撒冷，但也認為東耶路撒冷還有爭議。因此中華民國駐以色列代表處也還設在特拉維夫。

蔡適應接著詢問外交部怎麼看巴勒斯坦？陳俊賢說，巴勒斯坦是全世界最獨特的地方，在聯合國有觀察員地位，但還沒有完全的國家地位，國際之間要以兩國模式來處理以巴問題。

（中央社）