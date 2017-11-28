Costco Wholesale Taiwan Ltd held its first-ever Black Friday promotional event on Friday last week. Shoppers lined up in advance in the chilly weather to grab a bargain even though details of the promotion were kept under wraps by the store prior to the event. Costco says the number of shoppers who took part in the event were in line with expectations and the biggest bargain to be had was a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a 60-inch Sharp TV, which cost around NT$30,000 and came with a free 45-inch InFocus TV.

Black Friday is an important occasion in the US retail calendar. During the Thanksgiving holiday period, American consumers take the opportunity to stock up on goods, with retailers offering significant discounts.

At a Costco outlet in Taipei’s Neihu District, members of the public lined up outside from 3am in the morning. By 8am numbers had already swelled to almost 100 shoppers waiting in line to get inside and by about 8:30am large crowds had descended on the store.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

台灣好市多上週五首度舉辦「黑色星期五」購物促銷，儘管公司內部事前對促銷商品相當保密，冷冷的天裡還是一早就有民眾提前排隊。好市多表示，人潮量仍在預期中，最優惠品項是買一台六十吋、價值三萬多元的夏普電視，就送一台富可視四十五吋電視。

「黑色星期五」是美國零售量販業每年的盛事，民眾也都趁感恩節假期的大折扣期間採購。

有民眾當天凌晨三點就到好市多內湖店排隊，早上八時已有近百名民眾依排隊指示進場；八時三十分左右，已湧現大批人潮。

(中央社)