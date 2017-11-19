New parking system at Taoyuan Airport helps drivers find parking and cars

A new parking guidance and car search system recently installed at the P1 and P2 parking lots of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 1 can help drivers quickly find available parking spots and locate their parked cars simply by entering their license plate number.

Both P1 and P2 are outdoor parking lots, with a total of 1,730 parking spots. The Taoyuan International Airport Corp has installed signs at the entrance of each parking area inside the parking lots, displaying the number of available parking spots remaining, allowing drivers to instantly know which direction to go to find parking spots without unecessarily wasting time.

In addition, the parking lots have an automatic license plate number recognition system. Drivers do not have to press a button and take a ticket when they enter the parking lot or look for their parking ticket when leaving. Neither do they have to worry about losing their parking ticket.

To make paying for parking easier, the eight paying machines at the parking lots now accept NT$1,000 and NT$500 banknotes. Drivers no longer need to change their cash into NT$100 banknotes before paying for parking. And drivers with EasyCards or iPasses can simply swipe their card at the exit as they leave.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

桃園機場第一航廈Ｐ一、Ｐ二停車場，近期建置停車導引系統及車輛查找系統，能協助駕駛人迅速找到停車空位，且旅客只要在機台輸入車牌號碼即可找到車輛。

第一航廈Ｐ一、Ｐ二停車場為戶外停車場，目前共提供一七三○個停車位。桃園機場公司於停車場各區域入口前，設置空／滿位顯示牌面，駕駛進入停車場可即時掌握空位方向，減少尋找時間。

另外，停車場全面採用車牌辨識功能，省去旅客停車按鈕取票、尋找電子票證時間，避免票卡遺失問題。

為方便旅客付款，第一航廈內八台停車自動繳費機，也增加收取千元、五百元大鈔功能，停車付款不用先換百元鈔；駕駛人若使用悠遊卡或一卡通電子票證，可直接至出口處感應離場。

（自由時報記者鄭瑋奇）