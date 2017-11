A: Have you seen the video I shared on Facebook yesterday?

B: No I haven’t, I haven’t been on Facebook much recently. What was the video you posted?

A: It was of a chicken playing a piano.

B: A chicken playing a piano? That’s so cool. What song was the chicken playing?

A: 你有看到我昨天在臉書上分享的影片嗎?

B: 沒有耶,我最近很少上臉書。你貼了什麼影片?

A: 我貼的是一隻雞彈鋼琴的表演。

B: 雞會彈鋼琴?也太酷了吧。牠彈什麼歌?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

