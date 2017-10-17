While many members of the public excitedly head off on travels during the National Day extended holiday, a team of about 100 civil rescue workers, on Wednesday gathered at the Wuling area of Nantou County’s Hehuanshan to abseil down a 100-200m sheer cliff face and clear up decades of discarded trash.

In addition to the actual environmental clean up activity, held to celebrate Double Ten National Day, the rescue workers hope their efforts will encourage visitors to look upon the ecological environment of the high altitude mountain with a fresh set of eyes, so that they think twice about dropping litter in the future.

In recent years, Taiwan’s high altitude mountains have become a popular tourist destination. Hehuanshan, which can be reached directly by public road, has become the most accessible of Taiwan’s 100 3000m-plus high altitude peaks for tourists. However the explosion in visitors has brought with it negative consequences. The high volume of traffic on the mountain is difficult to manage and has created a sizable litter problem. Many visitors discard litter willy-nilly which is then blown by the wind deep into mountain valleys where it stays lodged for many years.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

國慶連假許多民眾開心出遊，但有上百位的民間救難人員，上週三齊聚南投縣合歡山武嶺，繞繩下降至一、兩百公尺深的陡峭山谷，清出大量陳年垃圾。

此舉除以環保淨山的實際行動慶祝雙十國慶，也盼能喚起遊客對高山生態環境的重視，不再亂丟垃圾。

近幾年高山旅遊頗受民眾歡迎，合歡山有公路直達，成為三千公尺以上的台灣百岳中，最容易親近的一座山，但遊客爆量帶來負面效應，高山交通難以負荷，也製造大量垃圾。隨手丟棄的垃圾，被強風吹下又深又陡的山谷，變成陳年垃圾。

(自由時報記者佟振國)