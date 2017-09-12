In order to boost their performance statistics, two police officers at Taipei City Police Department’s Zhongshan Precinct surnamed Huang and Tseng, on at least three occasions, incited a 45-year-old friend, surnamed Liang, who suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), to assist in fabricating testimonial statements and providing fictitious signatures as well as fingerprints. The fabricated statements were then used by the police officers to file applications to judges to provide search warrants. The two officers have been given deferred prosecutions after pleading guilty to their crimes.

Taipei District Court last Tuesday found Liang guilty on three counts of forgery of official documentation and handed Liang a combined eight-month custodial sentence, which cannot be commuted to a fine.

According to the investigation, between the months of August and October last year, Huang and Tseng used three fabricated written testimonials of narcotics use to apply for search warrants from Taipei District Court. Judges discovered the named individuals on the testimonial evidence in fact had no knowledge of providing the testimonies, saw through the ruse and duly reported the crimes to Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

台北市中山警分局黃姓、曾姓警員，為了「衝績效」，至少三次指使有「過動症」的四十五歲梁姓友人，協助製作假檢舉筆錄，再偽簽檢舉人姓名並按指紋，據以向法官聲請搜索票；兩位警員認罪獲緩起訴 。

台北地院上週二依三次偽造公文書等罪，併判梁男八月有期徒刑，不可易科罰金。

據調查，黃、曾兩位警員前年八月至十月間，先後持三件偽造的吸毒案檢舉筆錄，向北院聲請搜索票，法官發現檢舉人根本不知這回事，識破員警伎倆，向台北地檢署告發。

(自由時報記者張文川)