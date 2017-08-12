“Look lively! Attack!” As the squad leader gives the order, the trainees, each packing 10 kgs of equipment, can now put everything they have learned in training to use: working in unison, their bodies prostrate on the ground, they crawl forward on all fours, ignoring the mud, clambering over barbed-wire fencing and taking on the eight hurdles in front of them.

Dodging the explosions and machine-gun fire bursting around them, the trainees charge forward into enemy lines, the incessant barrage of bombs exploding around them and the air thick with smoke, fearlessly navigating the bomb craters and the ramped earth obstacles, over more barbed wire entanglements, and then breaking through the enemy defences, moving ever forward.

All the time, they are attacked with live grenades lobbed their way and smoke grenades being set off around them in a simulation of an actual battle scenario. They are now asked to overcome their fear and remove their face masks: as part of the final chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack (CBRN) drill, they are required to rebuff an indoors tear gas attack. Working together, they must fight through the toxic fumes, eyes and noses streaming, and finally sprint forward yelling “KILL,” charging at the enemy with their bayonets, stabbing, striking, hacking, in a test of their mettle.

According to Major Liu Nai-yu, the military instructor for the classes, these training days are both a high-stress test and a major part of the selection process for entering the military.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

「注意!攻擊前進!」，隨著班長下達命令，新生身上揹負十公斤重裝備，大家發揮平時訓練，展開團隊合作，一起壓低身子，趴在地上前進，不顧滿身泥濘，攀爬屋頂型鐵絲網，挑戰八道關卡。

新生們在炸藥與機槍的砲火中衝鋒陷陣，儘管砲聲不斷、煙霧瀰漫，仍然毫不畏懼，通過彈坑、土堤障礙，再攀爬高絆網，摧毀敵側防機關，一路奮勇向前。

現場更搏命投擲實彈，施放煙霧彈，模擬戰爭實境， 場景逼真。新生必須克服心理恐懼，脫掉防毒面具，接受化生放核訓練考驗，在房間內接受催淚瓦斯攻擊。新生們一起對抗毒煙，淚眼、鼻涕直流，最後衝刺喊「殺」，以刺刀對敵衝鋒，突刺、上擊、砍劈，考驗堅強的意志力。

授課教官劉乃瑜少校表示，震撼教育是一項高負荷的測驗，也是入伍訓練中的重頭戲。

（自由時報記者陳文嬋）