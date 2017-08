A: How come you’ve had a mohawk?

B: I asked my hair dresser to give me a fashionable hairstyle. I had no idea it was going to be this drastic.

A: So, she didn’t ask you first?

B: No. I took my glasses off before she started cutting, so I couldn’t see what she was doing the whole time. By the time I realized, it was too late.

A: 你怎麼變成莫霍克頭了?

B: 我請設計師幫我剪個流行的髮型,誰知道會這麼前衛。

A: 她沒有先問你嗎?

B: 沒有,我剪髮前把眼鏡拿掉了,所以過程中什麼都看不見。發現的時候已經太遲了。

