Pop singer Justin Bieber is not welcome to perform in China because of his “bad behavior,” according to Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture, which added that the 23-year-old Canadian singer needs to grow up if he wants to return. Bieber angered many Chinese in 2014 by visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan.

On that occasion, Bieber caused a stir on social media after he posted a photo of himself visiting the shrine. The place honors convicted Japanese war criminals. But for China, South Korea and some other Asian countries, it is a symbol of Japan not being sorry for past invasions.

After being banned from performing in China, Bieber abruptly canceled the remainder of his “Purpose World Tour” — including 15 shows across North America as well as Asia — late last month, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” In the past, foreign artists like British band Oasis and US group Maroon 5 have also been banned from China for political statements they have made.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

北京市文化局說，流行歌手小賈斯汀「行為不良」，因此不歡迎他到中國演唱。並指這名二十三歲加拿大歌手若想重新登陸，就要學著成長。小賈在二○一四年於日本東京，參拜備受爭議的靖國神社而激怒了許多中國人。

當時，小賈發了一張他個人參拜靖國神社的照片，在社群媒體上引發諸多不滿。靖國神社因為供奉日本戰犯，被中國、南韓等亞洲國家視為日本拒絕為過去侵略行為道歉的象徵。

被中國封殺的消息傳出後，小賈於七月底突然宣布因為預料之外的狀況，取消「我的決心」世界巡演在北美和亞洲所剩下的十五場演出。過去英國綠洲合唱團以及美國樂團魔力紅等外國藝人，也曾經因為政治性言論而慘遭中國禁唱。

（中央社）