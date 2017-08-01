Lin Chun-yu, a fashion designer from Changhua County, has found a way to combine her principal that “Taiwan is a country” with her design skills by producing “Republic of Taiwan” drawstring backpacks using reclaimed flags from the Taiwan International Dragon Boat Championships.

The young fashion designer from Lugang Township, a graduate of Shih Chien University’s Department of Fashion Design, used to work at a clothing company but a few years ago returned to her hometown to concentrate on designing tailor-made white blouses. Last year, with help from visual art studio The Kids From Lukang, Lin set in motion a “surplus material project” to reclaim leftover material or clothes that can no longer be worn and refashion them into new products. The “Republic of Taiwan” backpacks are this year’s summer project.

Lin says that after designing posters and flags for the Taiwan International Dragon Boat Championships, she thought it was a pity that the flags are only on display during the event and conceived the idea of retrieving the flags and transforming them into something new. After obtaining permission from the event’s organizers and recovering the flags, Lin turned them into recycled drawstring backpacks.

Lin produces two models of bag from the reclaimed flags: the “Republic of Taiwan” backpack and a “dragon boat race” backpack. Lin says she believes that her identification of Taiwan as a country will win the support of likeminded members of the public.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

彰化縣服裝設計師林純瑜回收「台灣國際競技龍舟錦標賽」活動旗幟，製成「台灣國」再生束口後背包，把她對「台灣是一個國家」的理念，實踐在設計上。

鹿港年輕服裝設計者林純瑜從實踐服飾設計科系畢業，原本在服裝公司上班，近年返鄉專注設計白襯衫訂製服，去年在「鹿港囝仔」視覺藝術工作室協助下，推動「剩布計畫」，回收剩餘布料或是穿不到的衣服進行改造，「台灣國」後背包就是今年的「夏布計畫」。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. fashion designer n. phr. 服裝設計師 (fu2 zhuang1 she4 ji4 shi1) 2. concentrate on v. phr. 專注 (zhuan1 zhu4) 3. tailor-made adj. phr. 訂製的（衣服） (ding4 zhi4 de5 (yi1 fu2)) 4. conceive the idea of v. phr. 構想 (gou4 xiang3)



林純瑜表示，她今年幫「台灣國際競技龍舟錦標賽」設計海報與旗幟，覺得旗幟只有在活動期間懸掛，相當可惜，所以就構想回收進行改造，在取得活動主辦單位同意後，回收旗幟，改裝成再生束口後背包。

林純瑜將活動旗幟設計成兩款束口後背包，一款是「台灣國」後背包，一款是「競技龍舟」後背包。林純瑜表示，她認同「台灣是一個國家」，相信也會獲得有相同想法者的支持。

(自由時報記者劉曉欣)